Wisconsin lawmakers won't settle debate on liquor licenses for barn wedding venues
Rep. Rob Swearingen, R-Rhinelander, said a recent legal analysis shows current law already requires the barn owners to obtain licenses.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Badgers land six first-team All-Big Ten honorees8 hours ago
- More time and money likely needed to overhaul Wisconsin's troubled juvenile correctio...8 hours ago
- Wisconsin family files lawsuit in 'tragic, senseless' death of Abbey Conner at M...8 hours ago
- Wisconsin lawmakers won't settle debate on liquor licenses for barn wedding venues9 hours ago
- Mauston Man Facing Drug & OWI Charges11 hours ago
- Elroy Man Facing Drug Charges11 hours ago
- Woman Spits in the Back of Squad Vehicle after Being Arrested For OWI11 hours ago
- Fitzgerald says changing primary date benefits Supreme Court Justice Kelly (AUDIO)14 hours ago
- More Deer Harvested During 2018 Gun Season17 hours ago
- Over $8,700 Raised for FFA on ‘GivingTuesday’17 hours ago
- WFBF Awards Mini-Grants to Ag in the Classroom Teachers17 hours ago
- Gordon Hintz – State Rep. Hintz hits the target with claim against Republicans seeki...20 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.