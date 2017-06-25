Wisconsin lawmakers will miss budget deadline as talks slow
Republican leaders may be able to pass a budget within a similar time frame to past years, but it’s too late to pass a bill before the state’s current budget runs out on June 30.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
