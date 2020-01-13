Wisconsin lawmakers want to make 2020 campaigns pay upfront for rally costs
The bill was introduced a day before President Donald Trump visits Milwaukee.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Green Bay Packers open as 7-point underdogs to 49ers in NFC championship game1 hour ago
- Woman Leads Local Authorities on High Speed Chase Into Jackson County3 hours ago
- Woman Strikes Buggy in Town of Hillsboro3 hours ago
- Necedah Chamber of Commerce Looking for Board Members During 1st Meeting of 20203 hours ago
- Proposal would address unpaid bills from campaign events3 hours ago
- Ron Johnson says Iran’s regime is ‘menacing, malign, evil’4 hours ago
- Judge finds Wisconsin elections commissioners in contempt of court, orders them to quickly...4 hours ago
- Wisconsin lawmakers want to make 2020 campaigns pay upfront for rally costs4 hours ago
- State Fair Continues to Rank Among the Best Events in the Nation11 hours ago
- Sen. Dave Hansen Announces Retirement Plans11 hours ago
- Specialty Crop Block Grants Available Through DATCP11 hours ago
- Packers hold off late charging Seahawks to advance to NFC Championship17 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.