Wisconsin lawmakers propose new restrictions on fetal tissue research

Republican state lawmakers are once again looking to put restrictions on the use of human fetal tissue in research being done in the state. Legislation introduced at the Capitol this week would ban the use or transfer of tissue from a fetus that was aborted after January first of this year. The measure is aimed […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.