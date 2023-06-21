Wisconsin lawmakers poised to approve liquor law overhaul
Wisconsin lawmakers are poised to approve a massive overhaul of the laws governing the state’s multibillion-dollar liquor industry, changes that are supported by small craft brewers, like the makers of Spotted Cow beer, bar owners and alcohol distributors. The sweeping…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Mainly Mauston JV Team Nearly Upsets Adams-Friendship Varsity Baseball Team
by WRJC WebMaster on June 21, 2023 at 3:33 AM
Royall Summer Baseball Team Splits Pair of Woodside League Games Despite being down 3...
by WRJC WebMaster on June 21, 2023 at 3:32 AM
Gov. Tony Evers signs bill to keep Milwaukee financially stable, boosting funding to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2023 at 12:14 AM
The bill allows Milwaukee and Milwaukee County elected leaders to implement local sales taxes. It also carries out controversial policy changes.
With billions on the table for water infrastructure, small communities risk being left...
by USA TODAY NETWORK on June 20, 2023 at 9:59 PM
The consequences of a water system falling behind have received the national spotlight, infamously in Flint, Michigan, and most recently in Jackson, Mississippi.
Fire at Howard storage unit complex causes $1 million damage; one person injured
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 20, 2023 at 9:35 PM
Howard, Pulaski and Suamico fire units had the blaze under control within an hour of the call.
A rift within the Wisconsin Court's conservative wing boils over in handling of gender...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 20, 2023 at 9:32 PM
Justices Brian Hagedorn and Rebecca Bradley sparred over the court's procedures in a case involving a Madison school district gender identity policy.
Scent like marijuana enough to warrant police search, Wisconsin Supreme Court rules
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 20, 2023 at 8:16 PM
A car smelling like marijuana is enough for police to justify searching, even though legal substances can smell the same, the court ruled
Evers signs historic shared revenue deal
by Bob Hague on June 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has signed an historic shared revenue deal. At a Wausau fire station Tuesday, the governor explained stagnant state funding has put local governments in a bind. “So with shared revenue being held stagnant for the […]
See photos from Green Bay's mural and busker festival
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 20, 2023 at 7:17 PM
Broadway District's Mural and Busker Festival featured street performers and area artists creating 10 new murals.
