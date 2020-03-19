Wisconsin Lawmakers Plan To Return To Capitol

Wisconsin lawmakers say they plan to return to the Capitol to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald canceled next week’s floor session Wednesday. Fitzgerald says senators were worried about exposure to the virus – but he also says he and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos are talking about the possibility of a special session to deal with the virus. The two Republicans are reportedly working with Governor Tony Evers on a coronavirus aid package, although no details have been offered while they talk.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.