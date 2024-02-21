Wisconsin lawmakers OK bill to tackle forever chemicals pollution, but governor isn't on board

Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin have passed a bill that would unlock $125 million to fight so-called forever chemicals. But Gov. Tony Evers isn’t on board with the plan. The Assembly passed the proposal 61-35 on Thursday. The Senate passed it…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







