Wisconsin lawmakers debate parole board transparency bill
Two Republican legislators are trying to persuade their colleagues to support their plan to force Wisconsin’s embattled parole commission to abide by open meeting laws and post its decisions online. The Assembly Committee on State Affairs held a public hearing…
Republican bill would limit how much UW System can increase tuition
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 1, 2023 at 10:46 PM
The bill's authors said the inflation cap would protect Wisconsin students from the possibility of soaring tuition rates when the current freeze ends.
Speaker Robin Vos says he will again push toll roads in Wisconsin to raise money for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 1, 2023 at 9:17 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has unsuccessfully pushed for tolls in Wisconsin for a decade and said he would renew the effort.
Barricade of private roads on Lac du Flambeau tribal lands enters second month
by Raymond Neupert on March 1, 2023 at 8:15 PM
A dispute over land rights between the Lac du Flambeau tribe and private landowners enters its second month. WXPR in Rhinelander reports that four roads on tribal lands that lead to private homes remain blocked off. Those barricades went up at the […]
State lawmakers seek to increase penalties for reckless driving
by Raymond Neupert on March 1, 2023 at 8:02 PM
Lawmakers want to increase the penalties for people who drive recklessly. State Representative Bob Donovan says the two proposed bills will double the penalties against repeat reckless drivers, and make it easier to charge them. “I think that […]
Clean Wisconsin urges EPA to enact tougher soot standards
by Bob Hague on March 1, 2023 at 7:53 PM
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed updates to the standard for soot. The EPA proposal brings the annual standard down from 12 micrograms per cubic meter to a level between nine and 10. Clean Wisconsin Energy Manager Ciaran […]
Taxpayers' bill for the shuttered Michael Gableman election review keeps growing. Here is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 1, 2023 at 7:41 PM
The latest legal tab brings taxpayers' costs related to the Michael Gableman review of the 2020 election to nearly $2.5 million.
Wisconsin Counties Association gets update on Opioids Task Force
by Bob Hague on March 1, 2023 at 7:40 PM
The Wisconsin Counties Association’s Opioid Task Force aims to help counties make the best use of their opioid settlement funds. Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel is task force chair. He said that includes helping individual counties […]
Protasiewicz says she will recuse from cases involving the state Democratic Party, Kelly...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 1, 2023 at 7:25 PM
But Protasiewicz said if elected she would not step away from cases involving abortion despite her campaign's intense focus on the issue.
JFC co-chairs say flat tax won’t make it into budget
by Bob Hague on March 1, 2023 at 7:13 PM
It looks as if a flat tax will not be part of the next state budget, but the Republican co-chairs of the legislature’s budget panel don’t rule it out eventually. Joint Finance Committee co-chairs, state Senator Howard Marklein (R-Spring […]
