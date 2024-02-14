Wisconsin lawmakers consider regulating AI use in elections and outlawing AI-produced child porn

The Wisconsin Assembly is poised to take its first votes on regulating the use of artificial intelligence in the state. The chamber is scheduled to vote on bills Thursday that would require political candidates to include disclaimers in ads that…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.