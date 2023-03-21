Wisconsin lawmakers can legally delete their records. Here's why new efforts by Gov. Tony Evers to change that are likely doomed.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and a group of Democratic lawmakers are seeking to end rules that allow lawmakers to delete their records.
-
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 21, 2023 at 11:01 AM
-
'Fearless' LGBTQ advocate, social justice activist stepping down from Diverse & Resilient
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Kathy Flores started her career as a teenage mother and ends it a diehard LGBTQ activist. Her work in the community has saved countless lives.
-
Champion Ryan Redington and five other Iditarod mushers have Wisconsin ties
by Wausau Daily Herald on March 21, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Six out of the 29 finishers of the 29 finishers of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race have Wisconsin ties. Only Alaska has more.
-
Incumbent John Quigley faces Jenny Palzewicz in vote for De Pere City Council District 4
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 21, 2023 at 10:30 AM
The race is one of four contested elections this April for De Pere City Council.
-
Ashwaubenon Schools is asking voters for $19.5M. Here's what to know, including the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 21, 2023 at 10:29 AM
The district is asking voters to approve an additional $3.9 million in operational revenue for the next five years, totaling $19.5 million.
-
Green Bay Police Department is enhancing wellness inside the organization. Here's how.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 21, 2023 at 2:29 AM
For every line-of-duty death in the police form, three officers die by suicide. Green Bay Police Department is actively working to enhance well-being.
-
How one Milwaukee woman is changing her city – and Wisconsin – with each child she...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 20, 2023 at 9:13 PM
For 24 years, Vicki Davidson has helped hundreds of kids finish their homework. Her influence has rippled beyond Greentree and spread across Milwaukee
-
Researchers say invasive carp are a good source of food
by Raymond Neupert on March 20, 2023 at 8:33 PM
Southern Wisconsinites may soon have a new source of local fish: invasive silver and bighead carp. Tim Campbell with the UW Sea Grant program says those carp, called copi, aren’t like the common carp you usually find at the bottom of inland […]
-
Royall vs Wausau Newman WIAA State Semi-Final Full Game
by WRJC WebMaster on March 20, 2023 at 7:56 PM
