Wisconsin lawmakers approve $50 million for cooperative to buy idled Wisconsin Rapids paper mill
One analysis suggests the state might not be able to use federal pandemic aid to help get the mill running again.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Wisconsin lawmakers pass measure penalizing cities that cut funding for police
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2021 at 3:12 AM
The bill was introduced in response to calls in the months following the police killing of George Floyd to "defund the police."
-
Gov. Tony Evers signs a bill banning chokeholds, while GOP lawmakers pass a scaled back...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2021 at 12:04 AM
"Although I am signing these bills, I have and will continue to urge the Legislature to take more meaningful action," Evers said.
-
Bill would provide grants for 'forever chemical' contaminations but take away the ability...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 22, 2021 at 10:54 PM
A proposed bill would prevent communities from suing companies responsible for 'forever chemical' contamination if they accept grant money.
-
Wisconsin Assembly sends election bills to Gov. Evers, who is sure to veto them
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 22, 2021 at 10:50 PM
The legislation comes amid a nationwide fight over election laws. Wisconsin has launched two reviews of the 2020 vote.
-
President Joe Biden to visit southwestern Wisconsin next week
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 22, 2021 at 9:55 PM
Biden will visit the area on June 29 with Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to "talk about growing agriculture and rural economies."
-
Baldwin and Johnson bring forward four candidates to fill federal judgeship in Green Bay
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 22, 2021 at 9:50 PM
The vacancy is the result of the retirement of William Griesbach, a federal judge in Green Bay.
-
Average of new COVID-19 cases declined to a low not seen since March 2020
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 22, 2021 at 9:22 PM
The state Department of Health Services reported a seven-day average of 69, the lowest mark since March 24, 2020.
-
Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast on Lake Michigan designated as 15th national marine sanctuary
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 22, 2021 at 6:52 PM
The designation comes after six years of effort that included former Gov. Scott Walker rescinding his nomination for the sanctuary in 2018.
-
Photos: Wally's Spot Supper Club
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 22, 2021 at 5:57 PM
After 73 years Wally's Spot Supper Club is closing its doors
