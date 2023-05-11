Wisconsin lawmaker who urged Pence to delay certifying the 2020 election is named to lead Senate elections committee
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2023 at 11:06 AM
Dan Knodl was among Wisconsin lawmakers who wrote Mike Pence to delay certifying the 2020 election a day before the Jan. 6 mob stormed the Capitol.
The spring allergy season is upon us. What steps can you take?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Pollen and other allergens will soon be causing misery. But there are plenty of things you can do to fight back.
Senate Republicans' 2024 strategist name-checks Mike Gallagher as a top contender to take...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2023 at 10:08 AM
The chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee singled out Gallagher in comments about the party's strategy win Wisconsin's Senate seat.
Manitowoc woman scammed out of $10K in online dating scheme returns to Dr. Phil to share...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 11, 2023 at 10:08 AM
Two years to the date, Karen Stebane returns to the Dr. Phil show to talk about what happened after she learned her online romancer was a fake.
'A hospital within a hospital': St. Vincent Children's Hospital expands services
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 11, 2023 at 10:07 AM
St. Vincent Children's Hospital finished their 4-year remodel.
Town of Lac du Flambeau mulls referendum that would pay tribe $1M per year to keep four...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 11, 2023 at 10:05 AM
The move comes after tribal officials on Jan. 31 barricaded four roads on the reservation stranding non-tribal residents.
Go inside renovated HSHS St. Vincent Children's Hospital
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 11, 2023 at 2:14 AM
Take a tour of the new and renovated spaces of HSHS St. Vincent Children's Hospital with special features just for kids.
Fond du Lac triple shooting suspect turns himself in; another still at large as DA...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on May 11, 2023 at 12:03 AM
Parise E. Larry Jr., 14, is now being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail while Antonio Johnston, 17, remains at large. Here's the latest.
Members of Milwaukee street gang 'Wild 100s' charged with mail fraud, accused of stealing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 10, 2023 at 11:52 PM
DOJ says 30 Milwaukee gang members illegally got millions of dollars through false unemployment applications, with two also accused of murder for hire.
