Wisconsin kindergartner bags a buck after hunting law change

A six year old girl from north central Wisconsin killed a deer while hunting with her dad during opening weekend, taking advantage of a change in state law that lifts state age restrictions on mentorship programs. The Wisconsin DNR posted a pic of Lexie Harris, with the six-point buck she shot on Sunday, to Twitter. […]

Source: WRN.com

