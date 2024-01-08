Wisconsin judge rules that absentee voting van used in 2022 was illegal

A Wisconsin judge has ruled that state law does not allow the use of mobile absentee voting sites, siding with Republicans who had challenged the city of Racine’s use of a voting van that traveled around the city in 2022.…

