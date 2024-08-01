Wisconsin judge refuses GOP request to pause absentee voting ruling sought by disabled people

A judge has refused to put on hold his ruling that allows disabled people in Wisconsin to be emailed absentee ballots at home in November’s presidential election in the closely watched battleground state. Republicans asked the judge to not enforce…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







