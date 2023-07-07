Wisconsin judge: Lawsuit to repeal abortion ban can continue
A judge has ruled that a lawsuit seeking to repeal Wisconsin’s 174-year-old abortion ban can continue. The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling nullified the ban but the court’s decision last year to overturn that landmark ruling…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
UW-led team of astrophysicists identifies invisible 'ghost particles' in Milky Way using...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2023 at 8:37 PM
The team of scientists previously observed neutrinos in two other galaxies powered by giant black holes, but never the Milky Way.
Dane County judge allows abortion lawsuit to proceed, says 1849 law does not ban abortions
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM
In her order, Judge Diane Schlipper argued the 1849 law bans feticide but not "consensual medical abortions."
Dane County judge says 1849 law can’t be used to ban abortions
by Raymond Neupert on July 7, 2023 at 7:51 PM
A Dane County judge will allow a challenge to continue against an 1849 law that’s been used to ban abortion. Judge Diane Schlipper ruled Friday against a motion by Sheboygan County DA Joel Urmanski to dismiss that lawsuit. Schlipper said that […]
THREE ARRESTED DURING HILLSBORO BURGLARY INVESTIGATION
by WRJC WebMaster on July 7, 2023 at 7:41 PM
You might be able to see the Northern Lights next week in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2023 at 5:57 PM
The Northern lights could appear over Wisconsin on July 13.
With some UW-Madison building projects millions over budget, state considers suing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2023 at 4:41 PM
Some building project increases were tied to inflation and labor shortages. But a few had other issues that may lead to litigation.
Gov. Tony Evers asks for safeguards on PFAS bill to ensure communities can access state...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2023 at 4:35 PM
Evers said legislators should listen to the scientists with the Department of Natural Resources when it comes to complex chemical issues.
Average tax cut under Gov. Tony Evers' vetoes fell to $36 from $573
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2023 at 4:26 PM
Evers' spokeswoman Britt Cudaback noted Friday the GOP plan gave 11 filers making $75 million or more an average income tax cut of $1.8 million.
Federal agency questions Rhinelander's response to student harassed for being nonbinary
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2023 at 1:13 PM
The U.S. Department of Education raised concerns about Title IX, which protects students from sex-based discrimination.
