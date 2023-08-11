Wisconsin judge allows civil case against fake Trump electors to proceed
A Wisconsin judge is allowing a civil lawsuit filed against 10 fake electors for former President Donald Trump and two of his attorneys to proceed. The judge on Thursday rejected a move to dismiss the case. The lawsuit is moving…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Southern Door school board shelves two projects proposed in $14.9 million referendum
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2023 at 12:15 AM
Increased costs from other work mean two hoped-for projects can't be done now, but the district may revive one or both if enough money is left over.
Wisconsin DOJ asks to see documents related to clergy abuse sealed in Archdiocese...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2023 at 11:01 PM
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is asking to view sealed documents from the Archdiocese of Milwaukee's 2015 bankruptcy case in order to obtain information about clergy abuse.
Keith Kutska, last of 'Monfils Six' remaining in prison, is granted parole
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 10, 2023 at 10:53 PM
Kutska, 72, will be eligible for release from prison Aug. 29. He was one of six men convicted of the murder of Tom Monfils and given a life sentence.
More than 11 million pounds of plastic pollutes Lake Michigan and its beaches annually....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2023 at 9:08 PM
A suite of technologies, such as an aquatic robot vacuum, is cleaning up plastic before it can embed itself into Lake Michigan.
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Luxemburg
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 10, 2023 at 8:33 PM
It's not the jackpot, but a winner claimed $100,000, before taxes.
HS Football Preview – 2023 Bangor Cardinals
by WRJC WebMaster on August 10, 2023 at 5:05 PM
Reporter Jelissa Burns is looking for reader suggestions as northeast Wisconsin's new...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 10, 2023 at 5:02 PM
Burns was previously a personal finance reporter but is shifting to focus on the food and drink scene for the Fox Valley and Green Bay areas.
Oconto man sentenced to 11.5 years in prison for providing heroin that killed man
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 10, 2023 at 4:45 PM
Jason Lipp was charged in the Aug. 2, 2020, death of a 54-year-old Oconto Falls man, who was found unconscious by his son.
HS Football Preview – 2023 Onalaska Luther Knights
by WRJC WebMaster on August 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM
