Wisconsin judge affirms regulators can force factory farms to get preemptive pollution permits

A Wisconsin judge has affirmed that regulators can force factory farms to obtain permits before they discharge pollutants into state waters. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state’s largest business group, filed the action in a county circuit court in May…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







