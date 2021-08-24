Wisconsin Joins Trend of Offering COVID-19 Shot Payout

The State of Wisconsin is offering a 100-dollar payout to any person who gets their first COVID-19 shot between now and Labor Day. The money comes in the form of a VISA gift card. The incentive offer was announced the same day one of the three available shots received the stamp of approval from the F-D-A. Neighboring Minnesota just wrapped up a similar program after nearly 80-thousand people applied for the reward.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.