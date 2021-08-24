Wisconsin Joins Trend of Offering COVID-19 Shot Payout
The State of Wisconsin is offering a 100-dollar payout to any person who gets their first COVID-19 shot between now and Labor Day. The money comes in the form of a VISA gift card. The incentive offer was announced the same day one of the three available shots received the stamp of approval from the F-D-A. Neighboring Minnesota just wrapped up a similar program after nearly 80-thousand people applied for the reward.
Source: WRJC.com
