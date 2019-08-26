Wisconsin Joins States Agreeing To New Robocall Rules

Wisconsin is among the states reaching an agreement with 12 phone companies on new rules for automated calls. The phone companies have agreed to develop new call-blocking technology and to make sure customers know how to block those unwanted robocalls. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says people just need a break from the overwhelming number of unwanted calls ringing their phones every day.

