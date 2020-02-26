Wisconsin joins multistate investigation of JUUL

A coalition of nearly 40 states is investigating electronic cigarette maker JUUL over possible misconduct. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said too many kids are vaping, and attorneys general want to know if JUUL was improperly marketing to them. “But unfortunately, what we’ve seen recently is a big jump in e-cigarette usage and that can […]

