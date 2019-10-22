Wisconsin joins multi-state investigation into possible Facebook antitrust violations

Wisconsin is joining a wide scale investigation of Facebook’s business practices. Attorney General Josh Kaul says the multi-state group wants to find out if Facebook is violating federal and state antitrust laws. “This is just an investigation, it doesn’t that Facebook has engaged in any wrongful conduct, but we are going to investigate to determine […]

