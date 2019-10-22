Wisconsin joins multi-state investigation into possible Facebook antitrust violations
Wisconsin is joining a wide scale investigation of Facebook’s business practices. Attorney General Josh Kaul says the multi-state group wants to find out if Facebook is violating federal and state antitrust laws. “This is just an investigation, it doesn’t that Facebook has engaged in any wrongful conduct, but we are going to investigate to determine […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Jameson, Rodney L. Age 92 of King, WI and formerly of Camp Douglas10 hours ago
- Golden Eagle Boys Soccer Dominates Black River Falls/Melrose Mindoro in Post Season Action10 hours ago
- Mauston Volleyball Sweeps Hodags to Move on in Post Season Play10 hours ago
- New charges expected against Missouri man tied to disappearance of missing Shawano County ...15 hours ago
- Police: Search of Langlade County forest turns up no new leads in Kayla Berg disappearance15 hours ago
- Wisconsin joins multi-state investigation into possible Facebook antitrust violations15 hours ago
- In break with president, Fitzgerald says Trump used a ‘terrible word’ by calli...15 hours ago
- Madison school district reinstates fired security guard19 hours ago
- State Milk Production Rebounds After Recent Drops1 day ago
- Crop Report: Frustrations Rise Amid Harvest Delays1 day ago
- Clark County FTD Launches Social Media Pages1 day ago
- Scientists discover new virus affecting Wisconsin bald eagle population2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.