Wisconsin joins lawsuit opposing changes to SNAP

Wisconsin is joining 23 other states in opposing proposed changes to the federal Food Stamps program. Under the federal Agriculture Department proposal, states would no longer be allowed set their eligibility rules for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as SNAP. For now, states are allowed to take factors like cost of living or […]

