Wisconsin joins lawsuit against Perdue Pharma for its role in the opioid crisis
Wisconsin is joining several other states in a lawsuit against Perdue Pharma, the creator of OxyContin. Attorney general Josh Kaul says the company and its leader Richard Sackler conspired to deceive the public about the drug to push sales. “Benefits of opioids were overstated in an effort to change the culture regarding the prescription of […]
Source: WRN.com
