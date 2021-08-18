Wisconsin is preparing to potentially host hundreds of Afghan refugees fleeing the fall of the government and the rise of the Taliban

Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday that hundreds of refugees could be brought to Wisconsin over the coming weeks as they flee Afghanistan

     

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment