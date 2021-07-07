Wisconsin is now averaging zero COVID-19 deaths a day
The seven-day average of daily deaths is zero, down four deaths from a month ago. Wisconsin reported one new death on Tuesday.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Joe Biden takes a swipe at Ron Johnson's comments on climate change
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2021 at 11:01 PM
Joe Biden was referring to comments Ron Johnson made dismissing climate change during a luncheon in June in Wauwatosa.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett challenge Arizona counterparts...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2021 at 10:05 PM
The stakes might have just gotten even higher for the NBA Finals.
Spot the Green Bay Packers 'cameo' in 'American Underdog,' the new Hollywood movie about...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2021 at 9:52 PM
The Green Bay Packers have a supporting role in a new movie about NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner. Maybe a better term would be "rejecting" role.
Wisconsin National Guard members headed to southern border under directive from the Biden...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2021 at 9:33 PM
President Biden directed the mobilization, which will send about 125 soldiers to the southern border in the fall for about a year.
Wojciek, Dorothy Ann Age 94 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on July 7, 2021 at 8:40 PM
Lancaster, Alannah Age 26 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on July 7, 2021 at 8:39 PM
Marinette County sheriff: Green Bay man killed in town of Wagner motorcycle crash
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 7, 2021 at 7:59 PM
It was the fourth traffic fatality in Marinette County this year.
Wisconsin program to cover internet bills for those at risk of housing instability,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 7, 2021 at 6:59 PM
Previously, the rental assistance program covered rental and utility costs.
