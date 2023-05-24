Wisconsin is checking if you still qualify for BadgerCare Plus. Here's how to keep your health coverage
For the first time since March 2020, people enrolled in BadgerCare Plus or another Medicaid program will need to renew their benefits. Here’s how.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Breaking the cycle: Substance abuse crosses generations, as 16% of Wisconsinites report 4...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 24, 2023 at 10:11 AM
This story is republished with the permission of The Press Times part of the NEW (Northeast Wisconsin) News Lab's fourth series, "Families Matter."
State DHS extends ban on admitting new residents at Green Bay memory care center
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM
A state investigation found Reflections at Moraine Ridge had inadequate staff that was poorly trained.
Here's when and where to remember veterans at Memorial Day ceremonies in Door County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 24, 2023 at 9:55 AM
Ceremonies held by local American Legion posts take place the Sunday and Monday of Memorial Day weekend from one end of the Peninsula to the other.
Republicans block Democrats' push to study paid family leave, at one point muting a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 23, 2023 at 9:14 PM
Republicans on the Legislature's powerful budget writing committee rejected a push from Democrats to hire an economist to study paid family leave
Illegal dumping plagues senior center scrap metal drive
by WRN Contributor on May 23, 2023 at 9:12 PM
Chippewa Falls police are asking for an end to illegal dumping at the city’s senior center. In a Facebook post, the police department implores people to stop illegal dumping during the annual Chippewa Falls Area Senior Center scrap metal […]
Green Bay schools' facilities plan is inequitable, Latino community says. What happens...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 23, 2023 at 5:42 PM
Eleven Green Bay schools are up for closing. The board's vote in June isn't final, though that wasn't clear to the community or board members.
DNR recommends getting passes online
by WRN Contributor on May 23, 2023 at 5:38 PM
Get your vehicle or trail pass before visiting one of Wisconsin’s many outdoor recreation areas. Wisconsin has 50 state parks, 15 state forests and 44 state bike trails. If you’re headed to one this weekend, you’ll need a daily or […]
Shooter in Janesville workplace killing pleads guilty to lesser charge
by WRN Contributor on May 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM
A man accused of fatally shooting a co-worker at a Janesville workplace has taken a plea deal. Judge Barbara McCrory laid out the terms for 24-year-old Kevin Todd Tuesday in Rock County Court, reducing the original charge of first degree intentional […]
