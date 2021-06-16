Wisconsin is averaging one COVID-19 death a day, the lowest mark since April
The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 deaths declined to one on Tuesday.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
'Time has come' to shut down Lambeau Field COVID-19 vaccination clinic June 30, Bellin...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2021 at 12:37 AM
Bellin will move vaccinations to two of its FastCare clinics. The Lambeau site will close June 30 after giving over 45,000 shots.
-
More than 800 small municipalities still need to apply to receive American Rescue Plan...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2021 at 10:28 PM
The municipalities that have not filed yet include the cities of Brookfield, Fitchburg, Wisconsin Rapids and Menomonie.
-
U.S. Senate votes to designate Juneteenth a national holiday after Wisconsin's Ron...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2021 at 10:25 PM
After GOP Sen. Ron Johnson ended his opposition to making Juneteenth a federal holiday, the Senate approved the designation by unanimous consent
-
Wisconsin Republican calls Speaker Vos foolish for his skepticism of Arizona ballot audit
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2021 at 9:40 PM
A Wisconsin Republican who observed a ballot audit in Arizona over the weekend said the state Assembly's top leader was foolish for being skeptical of what's happening there.
-
Wisconsin is averaging one COVID-19 death a day, the lowest mark since April
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2021 at 9:10 PM
The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 deaths declined to one on Tuesday.
-
Winchell, Dennis L. Age 70 of Johnson Creek formerly of Wilton Area
by WRJC WebMaster on June 15, 2021 at 7:04 PM
-
A Wisconsin man quit his job and sold all his belongings to buy a boat. He's 'lucky to be...
by Cape Cod Times on June 15, 2021 at 5:18 PM
Unable to find the owner of an abandoned sailboat off the Cape Cod coast for close to 16 hours, rescuers were shocked when he picked up his phone in Wisconsin.
-
Armed Burglary/Vehicle Pursuit in Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on June 15, 2021 at 5:13 PM
-
Fact check: U.S. Rep. Pocan says during the pandemic, "I've been in D.C. voting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2021 at 4:15 PM
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan has regularly voted from D.C. during 2021. As for 2020? Not quite.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.