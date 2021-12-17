Wisconsin is averaging nearly 26,000 daily vaccine doses with more than 18,000 booster doses a day
Both seven-day averages of total vaccine doses and booster doses have been in a slight decline throughout December.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Here's the latest on power outages in Wisconsin
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 17, 2021 at 10:37 PM
Strong winds are expected to last throughout the day Thursday before subsiding at night, according to the National Weather Service.
TikTok rumors of school violence threats put people on edge after Michigan shooting
by USA TODAY on December 17, 2021 at 10:25 PM
TikTok posts hinting at school violence nationwide Dec. 17 may be a hoax, but buildings closed, attendance was down, and parents worried about safety.
Power outages continue into the weekend for some Wisconsin Public Service customers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 17, 2021 at 10:07 PM
Wisconsin Public Service customers in Rhinelander, Minocqua, Wausau, Stevens Point and Sturgeon Bay may not see power return until this weekend.
Finance, theater, education and more: Max Frost never stopped trying to solve problems,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 17, 2021 at 8:28 PM
From banking to finance to acting to nursing, Max Frost was passionate about every cause he supported. Frost died at age 83.
Here are the top 10 wind speeds across Wisconsin during this week's storms
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 17, 2021 at 6:25 PM
Here's a look at the top wind gusts recorded Wednesday and Thursday in Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.
Tornadoes hit Stanley and an area just north of Neillsville, Wisconsin, and the photos...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 17, 2021 at 5:53 PM
Small west-central Wisconsin communities, Neillsville and Stanley, suffered significant storm damage as two tornadoes touched down in the area.
A who's who guide to the Republican review of Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 17, 2021 at 4:44 PM
The Republican review of Wisconsin's election is being conducted by those who appear to have already made up their minds.
Wisconsin Unemployment Rate Drops To Record-Low 3%
by WRJC WebMaster on December 17, 2021 at 4:43 PM
