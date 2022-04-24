Wisconsin is averaging fewer than 2 confirmed COVID-19 deaths a day as the presence of BA.2 variant increases in the U.S.
Wisconsin is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases, positivity rate and hospitalizations in recent days.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 24, 2022 at 4:33 AM
Wisconsin is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases, positivity rate and hospitalizations in recent days.
Monroe County Dealing With Apparent Murder Suicide in Town of Ridgeville
by WRJC News on April 23, 2022 at 1:54 PM
Peraino-Asberry, Frances Geraldine Age 81 of Mauston
by WRJC News on April 23, 2022 at 1:29 PM
First week of testimony in 1975 Door County murder trial concludes with focus on scent...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 23, 2022 at 12:34 AM
The first week wrapped up Friday in the trial of the trial of Richard Pierce, who's accused of murdering his wife who hasn't been seen since 1975.
Construction executive Tim Michels running for Wisconsin governor, bringing the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM
Tim Michels, who lives in Waukesha County, has the ability to pour millions into a short primary campaign.
Michels enters race for governor, La Follette gets Dem primary challenger
by Bob Hague on April 22, 2022 at 9:04 PM
Another Republican enters the race for Wisconsin governor. Wealthy Waukesha pipeline construction executive Tim Michels filed paperwork on Friday. He’ll join former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch, consultant and Marine veteran Kevin […]
Brown County Public Health to close its community COVID-19 test site April 30
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 22, 2022 at 6:49 PM
The Brown County community COVID-19 test site, 1500 Fort Howard Ave., has been offering free COVID-19 testing to the public Wednesdays through Sundays.
O. “Frances” Herrell Age 95
by WRJC WebMaster on April 22, 2022 at 6:19 PM
For Earth Day ‘No Mow May’ is taking root in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on April 22, 2022 at 5:34 PM
The No Mow May movement continues to take root in Wisconsin communities. Ashland residents are being encouraged not to mow their yards in May to help feed early-arriving bugs and birds. City council members voted this week to suspend enforcement of […]
