Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty files lawsuit against Biden administration over student loan forgiveness plan
The application for borrowers to apply for loan forgiveness is expected to be rolled out sometime this month.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 10/4
by WRJC WebMaster on October 5, 2022 at 2:35 PM
-
Tomah Girls Golf Headed Back to State
by WRJC WebMaster on October 5, 2022 at 2:34 PM
-
Mauston Soccer Holds Off Nekoosa 1-0
by WRJC WebMaster on October 5, 2022 at 2:33 PM
-
Wonewoc-Center Sweeps Royall Creates Log Jam Atop SBC Volleyball Standings
by WRJC WebMaster on October 5, 2022 at 2:33 PM
-
GOP governor candidate Tim Michels says he is open to a flat income tax for Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 5, 2022 at 2:21 PM
Michels spoke at an event where he received the endorsement of the powerful Tavern League of Wisconsin.
-
-
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Mandela Barnes raised more than $20.1 million in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 5, 2022 at 1:08 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
-
'There's so much on the line' for Wisconsin education in November's midterms. Here's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM
State funding, curriculum and school choice are top of mind for many voters as they make the choice between Tony Evers and Tim Michels.
-
How your recycled paper and cardboard helps Wisconsin mills make toilet paper, other items
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM
The Tri-County Recycling Facility ships more than 460,000 pounds of recycled material to local paper companies each day.
