-
Wisconsin school board member asked to resign after posting that 'George Floyd is drug...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2020 at 8:26 PM
Mart Grams, a former Wisconsin civics teacher, was asked to resign during an emergency meeting called Sunday night.
-
Wisconsin reports 494 more coronavirus cases, fewest in a week but most yet on a Monday
by Sheboygan Press on July 13, 2020 at 8:06 PM
State health officials reported 494 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, down from 769 on Sunday but still the most yet on a Monday. Positives accounted for 7.5% of new test results, compared to 10% Sunday. Hospitalizations also increased Monday, […]
-
Wisconsin Indigenous leaders see 'breakthrough' in name change for Washington NFL team
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 13, 2020 at 7:30 PM
Oneida and Stockbridge-Munsee leaders were among those who said the team's decision reflects the harm caused by such names and mascots.
-
Dane County mask order now in effect
by WRN Contributor on July 13, 2020 at 6:40 PM
A face-mask mandate begins Monday in Dane County. Masks are required for everyone over five years of age. Masks are only required indoors, and where social distancing is hard to maintain. Violators in the city of Madison could be fined up to […]
-
Group Camping Back Open
by WRJC WebMaster on July 13, 2020 at 5:22 PM
If you were concerned that you wouldn’t be able to camp this summer at a state park, well you don’t need to worry anymore. Starting Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will begin allowing group camping for groups of 50 […]
-
DATCP to release RFP for Nonprofit Food Banks
by WRJC WebMaster on July 13, 2020 at 5:20 PM
This week the DATCP plans to release a Request for Proposals (RFP) for an estimated $10 million in grants to help nonprofit food banks and pantries purchase Wisconsin food products for distribution to Wisconsin citizens experiencing food insecurity. […]
-
Hatch Curbside more convenient
by WRJC WebMaster on July 13, 2020 at 5:18 PM
Hatch Library has made curbside pickup service even more convenient! On-Demand Curbside Service is now available Monday through Thursday 9-6 and Saturdays 9-2! Call (608) 847-4454 or go online […]
-
Maintenance worker killed in construction zone
by WRJC WebMaster on July 13, 2020 at 5:17 PM
A maintenance worker was killed in a construction zone in the Township of Columbus, says the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Todd Horn says first responders arrived at the U.S. Highway 151 overpass and Wisconsin Highway 73 around 8:30 […]
-
Vanderhoof, Allen Lee age 66 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on July 13, 2020 at 4:46 PM
A celebration of Allen’s life will be Saturday July 18th from 11-3pm at the Necedah Veterans Hall. Carry in of food or drink will be prohibited due to Covid-19.
