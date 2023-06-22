Wisconsin income taxes would be cut 15% on average under Republican plan

Income taxes would be cut across the board by $3.5 billion under a plan announced by Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature’s budget-writing committee. Democrats assailed the proposal as being skewed to benefit the wealthy. Republicans say that under the…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.