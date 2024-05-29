Wisconsin house explosion kills 2 and authorities say reported gunfire was likely ignited ammunition

Authorities say two people died when a house exploded and caught fire in southern Wisconsin. One person was found dead in the home’s ruins after it exploded around 11 p.m. Tuesday just outside the city of Middleton. And Middleton Fire…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







