Wisconsin House delegation votes on baby formula bills

The U.S. House on Wednesday approved $28 million in emergency funding to help address the baby formula shortage. The bill will provide funding for stepped up Food and Drug Administration oversight of formula production and distribution. It passed with only 12 Republican votes, none from Wisconsin Republicans. The shortage is driven in part by closure […] Source: WRN.com







