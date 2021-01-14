Wisconsin House delegation votes along partisan lines on historic second Trump impeachment

As expected, Wisconsin’s House delegation voted along party lines on Tuesday, to impeach President Trump for a second time. The single count in this article of impeachment accused the president of inciting insurrection, after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol a week ago. Congressman Ron Kind said Trump’s refusal to take responsibility […]

Source: WRN.com







