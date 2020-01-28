Wisconsin Hospitals Working On Coronavirus Plan

Hospitals across the state of Wisconsin are getting ready for the chance of the coronavirus. The deadly virus has killed at least 80 people and sickened thousands in China. Six students at U-W Platteville are being monitored for symptoms. U-W Health officials say their coronavirus plan involves masks and isolation rooms for anyone suspected of having the virus. There is a confirmed case in Chicago, a woman who flew into O’Hare airport last week is said to be sick with the coronavirus.

