Wisconsin homeowner kills intruder after being attacked
A Wisconsin homeowner fought with an intruder and eventually killed the assailant. Kenosha Police said the incident happened Friday evening after someone reported that a suspicious person was damaging vehicles and trying to enter homes. The suspect eventually broke into…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Head-on crash Saturday in Merrill kills 8-year-old Gleason boy, seriously injures...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 18, 2022 at 3:34 PM
Two other people in the same pickup truck suffered lesser injuries in the 7:22 p.m. crash near Sunrise Road in Merrill.
From an Irish pub to Thai cuisine, De Pere's Ennis Inn to get a remodel and name change...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 16, 2022 at 9:43 PM
With new ownership, the Ennis Inn Hotel and Pub will be remodeled and change name.
Wisconsin DOJ replaces Republicans with local district attorneys in abortion lawsuit
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM
The replacement came to avoid delays after Republicans sought to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming they aren't the correct defendants.
Wisconsin DOJ: 61-Year-Old Man Shot To Death By Deputy Was Armed
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2022 at 5:46 PM
Tomah Business Man Indicted on Fraud Charges
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2022 at 5:46 PM
Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2022 at 5:45 PM
Miller, LaVera Viola age 95 of Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2022 at 5:01 PM
Fact check: Democrats' Green energy policies didn't cause record prices at gas pumps
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 16, 2022 at 3:30 PM
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says "Democrats' radical green energy policies caused record gas prices. "
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/15
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2022 at 1:51 PM
