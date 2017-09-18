Wisconsin home sales saw slight jump in August

Home sales picked up a bit across Wisconsin last month. The Wisconsin Realtors Association reports its members sold 8,512 homes in August, an increase of just sixth-tenths of a percent compared to a year ago. In July, home sales dropped year-over-year by five percent. WRA officials say sales would’ve been stronger this summer if more […]

Source: WRN.com

