Wisconsin Holstein District Shows Still a Go (For Now)
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Wisconsin Holstein Association will continue to prepare for the 2020 season of district Holstein shows.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down Wisconsin's stay-at-home order that closed...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 14, 2020 at 12:34 PM
The conservative-controlled court sided with Republican lawmakers who sued over the Democratic governor's order.
Here's which Wisconsin counties and cities have continued or modified stay-at-home orders
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 14, 2020 at 12:30 PM
These Wisconsin counties and cities have announced their own safer-at-home measures or will be continuing to follow Gov. Tony Evers' order.
List of Wisconsin County Fair Cancellations Growing
on May 14, 2020 at 11:16 AM
With uncertainty over the continued impact Coronavirus is having on the state and the health of its residents, several Wisconsin county fairs have already posted cancellation announcements for 2020.
Six UWRF Faculty Fellowships Funded by Dairy Innovation Hub
on May 14, 2020 at 11:16 AM
The University of Wisconsin-River Falls' College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences has awarded six faculty research fellowships to help increase dairy-related research through the Dairy Innovation Hub initiative.
Nominations Being Accepted for Leopold Conservation Award
on May 14, 2020 at 11:16 AM
Sand County Foundation and Wisconsin Farm Bureau are now accepting applications for the $10,000 Leopold Conservation Award.
Wisconsin Dairy Recovery Program Reaches New Milestones
on May 14, 2020 at 11:16 AM
In less than a month's time, the newly created Wisconsin Dairy Recovery Program has already distributed over 19,600 gallons of fresh Wisconsin milk and 65 pallets of cheese to nearly 60 local emergency food sites to help feed hungry families.
A pandemic and economic crisis have had no obvious impact on Trump's job approval or...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Things can still change, but so far, the contest for Wisconsin doesn't appear to have been fundamentally altered by the pandemic.
Coronavirus testing in Brown County: Like like a fast-food drive-thru, but with dozens of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 14, 2020 at 10:45 AM
Entire process, from check-in at the Resch Center to sample collection, took just 19 minutes Wednesday morning.
