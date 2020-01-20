Wisconsin Holstein Convention to be Held in Fond du Lac

Plans are underway for the Wisconsin Holstein Association’s 2020 annual convention, which is slated to be held February 21-22 at the Radisson Hotel in Fond du Lac

Organizers say the event is expected bring in a large delegation of the state’s registered Holstein breeders as they celebrate the association’s successes over the past year.

Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com





