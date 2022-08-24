Wisconsin hit with another class-action lawsuit over delays in getting attorneys for the poor
The lawsuit estimates there are potentially thousands of people in Wisconsin who are facing criminal charges but don’t have a lawyer.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 8/23
by WRJC WebMaster on August 24, 2022 at 3:07 PM
Mauston Volleyball Goes 2-0 at Home Triangular
by WRJC WebMaster on August 24, 2022 at 3:06 PM
On the 2-year anniversary of Kenosha unrest after the Jacob Blake shooting, Tim Michels...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2022 at 1:43 PM
Gov. Tony Evers said Monday he has no regrets about how he handled the unrest in Kenosha in 2020.
How the @LakeSuperior Twitter account became a popular destination for sassy takes and an...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM
A behind-the-scenes look at the @LakeSuperior Twitter account, which went viral earlier this summer after tweeting about abortion.
Green Bay's use of 'green infrastructure' to manage stormater runoff will grow with first...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 24, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Permeable pavement is just one kind of green infrastructure that cities are using more for stormwater management.
As Wisconsin's wild rice season nears, here's what to know about tribal and public...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 24, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Officials are issuing some precautions ahead of wild rice harvesting season in Wisconsin. Here's what to know as the season approaches.
Evers announces $600 million tax plan including 10% income tax cut using state budget...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2022 at 9:09 PM
Evers, who is in a tight race for governor with Republican Tim Michels, announced his proposal against the backdrop of public concern over inflation.
Wisconsin is officially home to best mullets in America as Wausau teen, Menomonie boy win...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 23, 2022 at 6:43 PM
Four Wisconsin boys placed in the finals of the USA Mullet Championships, with two taking home the titles for the kids' and teen divisions.
Republican legislative leaders ask court to dismiss challenge to Wisconsin's 1849...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2022 at 5:52 PM
The suit comes amid tough races for the U.S. Senate and governor where the abortion issue looms large.
