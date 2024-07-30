Wisconsin high school survey shows that students continue to struggle with mental health
Nearly 6 out of 10 high school students in Wisconsin reported having at least one mental health challenge over the past year, based on results of the state’s survey of students. The 2023 survey was completed by 1,882 students in…
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
Simone Biles and the American gymnastics team sits on top of the world – Joe Ross returns to the rotation and starts for the Brewers tonight.
Whitteberry, John Gilbert Age 91 of Mauston
Wisconsin PM News Summary
Five accused of helping suspect avoid law enforcement (STEVENS POINT) Five people are accused of helping a wanted man hide from police last week, leading to a standoff in the Portage County Village of Amherst. Officers say Edward Deyo, Chrissy […]
Dedrick, Emil Age 88 of Elroy
Jones, Mary Ann Age 99 of Friendship
Tomah/Scenic Bluffs Baseball Team Advances to 16U State Championship Game
Statue at Capitol honors Civil Rights pioneer Vel R. Phillips
A statue of groundbreaking civil rights leader Vel R. Phillips unveiled at the Capitol in Madison on Saturday. Her son, attorney Micheal Phillips, said his mom was “tough” and a “fighter.” He also told the crowd gathered at […]
Tomah/SBC 19U Baseball Team Falls in Regional Opener
Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes
