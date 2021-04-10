Wisconsin Heights Topples Wonewoc-Center/Weston 49-6 in 8-Man Spring Football

The Wonewoc-Center/Weston Silver Wolves 8 man football co-op could not sustain a strong defensive start falling 49-6 to Wisconsin Heights Friday night. The Silver Wolves stopped the Vanguards on a 4th and short on the first drive of the game and blocked a Heights punt on the 2nd drive but could mount no offense. The Vanguards would eventually pull away getting a pair of touchdown passes from Hunter Walz to Deshawn Barsness. Wonewoc-Center/Weston did get a late 28 yard touchdown run from Braeden Skrabel. Wonewoc-Center/Weston Falls to 1-2. The Vanguards improve to 2-0. Wonewoc-Center/Weston will host North Crawford at Wonewoc-Center next Friday.

