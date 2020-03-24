Wisconsin health officials' warning: 1,000 deaths, 22K illnesses in 2 weeks if orders not heeded
Health Secretary Andrea Palm said Wisconsin residents should limit their interactions to five people total — not to five people in each interaction.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
