Wisconsin Health Officials Urge Everyone to Get a Flu Shot

State health officials are urging everyone in Wisconsin to get vaccinated for influenza. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 459 flu-related hospitalizations this season – three times more than last year at this time. Eleven people have died due to flu complications since September. State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers says these hospitalizations and deaths are a “sober reminder that flu is not only dangerous; it can be deadly.” Ayers say a flu shot can help prevent the virus, reduce symptoms if you do get it, and also protect everyone around you from serious illness.

Source: WRJC.com





