Wisconsin Health Officials Report Increase in COVID Boosters

More people in Wisconsin are getting COVID-19 booster shots than first and second doses of the vaccine. State health officials say 19-thousand first and second doses were administered in Wisconsin during the last full week of November. The state is now averaging more than 16-thousand booster shots a day. The Department of Health Services says about one-point-one million people in Wisconsin have had a booster dose. More than three-point-four million residents have received at least one initial dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Many Wisconsin hospitals report being out of room because their beds are filled with COVID patients.
New Lisbon School Board
by WRJC WebMaster on December 9, 2021 at 8:59 PM
Democratic lawmakers propose penalties for sending unsolicited lewd images
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 9, 2021 at 8:45 PM
The legislation seeks to promote sexual consent and reduce harassment and abuse, the lawmakers said.
Kohl's board is going to be challenged again by activist investors, a Reuters report says
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 9, 2021 at 7:50 PM
Macellum Advisors GP LLC will nominate new directors to the Kohl's board because not enough has been done to improve the business, according to Reuters.
Snow totals increase for Wisconsin winter storm expected Friday night, with highest...
by Stevens Point Journal on December 9, 2021 at 6:50 PM
The heaviest snow is expected to fall after 6 p.m. Friday,
Case against Allouez teen accused of East River Trail attack on hold until February
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 9, 2021 at 5:32 PM
Prosecutor, defense attorney in case of attack on woman in De Pere cite significant paperwork in adjourning the case until February.
City of Mauston Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on December 9, 2021 at 5:22 PM
Juneau County Jail Roster
by WRJC WebMaster on December 9, 2021 at 5:20 PM
by WRJC WebMaster on December 9, 2021 at 5:17 PM
Major Winter Storm Looming Over Western Wisconsin Friday Afternoon
by WRJC WebMaster on December 9, 2021 at 5:16 PM
