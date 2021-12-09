Wisconsin Health Officials Report Increase in COVID Boosters

More people in Wisconsin are getting COVID-19 booster shots than first and second doses of the vaccine. State health officials say 19-thousand first and second doses were administered in Wisconsin during the last full week of November. The state is now averaging more than 16-thousand booster shots a day. The Department of Health Services says about one-point-one million people in Wisconsin have had a booster dose. More than three-point-four million residents have received at least one initial dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Many Wisconsin hospitals report being out of room because their beds are filled with COVID patients.

Source: WRJC.com







