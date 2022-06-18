Wisconsin health officials recommend children 6 months and older get vaccinated against COVID-19
In alignment with the CDC, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommended that children 6 months and older receive COVID-19 vaccines.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
-
2 EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in Shawano County, bringing state's total confirmed tornadoes...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 18, 2022 at 10:48 PM
An EF-1 tornado is the second mildest rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which ranges from EF-0 to EF-5.
-
We Energies expects to restore power to all customers by Sunday afternoon, Wisconsin...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 18, 2022 at 4:55 PM
Most people still without power are in the Fox Valley. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, 11,191 We Energies customers in Outagamie County had outages.
-
U.S. Navy awards $536 million frigate contract to Marinette shipyard
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2022 at 4:03 PM
-
53-year-old man dies in ATV crash in eastern Brown County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 18, 2022 at 3:32 PM
The single-vehicle crash occurred in the area of H-E Townline Road and Phillips Road.
-
Tony Walter's new Ice Bowl book shares stories of legendary Packers game that...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 18, 2022 at 1:02 AM
Former Press-Gazette sports editor's Ice Bowl book focuses on people in the stands, and some who weren't.
-
Bracing for Roe's fall, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin's sets June 25 as last day for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2022 at 12:43 AM
The decision aims to prevent situations that would traumatize patients who are at the clinic the day the verdict could come down, one doctor said.
-
COVID-19 case count decreasing in Wisconsin but still higher than early May
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 17, 2022 at 9:30 PM
The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases decreased to less than 1,400 cases a day Friday.
-
Juneteenth flag raised at Wisconsin Capitol
by Bob Hague on June 17, 2022 at 8:29 PM
Tony Evers raises the Juneteenth flag over the Capitol in Madison. Friday’s brief ceremony marked the third year the Democratic governor has raised the flag to commemorate the last enslaved Black Americans. They were freed in Texas, on June […]
