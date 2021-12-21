Wisconsin health officials bracing for a system breakdown if COVID-19 surge continues
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,660 COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday, with 424 people receiving intensive care.
Military sends doctors, nurses to help treat COVID patients at Green Bay's Bellin Hospital
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 21, 2021 at 2:34 AM
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers had asked Biden for five FEMA teams, as hospital capacity has been stretched thin by short staff and surging COVID-19 cases.
Assembly Democrats elect Greta Neubauer as leader, moving to younger members to lead...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 21, 2021 at 12:24 AM
Deep in the minority, Assembly Democrats chose young colleagues to lead them — 30-year-old Greta. Neubauer and 22-year-old Kalan Haywood.
Wisconsin Supreme Court agrees to hear case over COVID-19 restrictions
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 20, 2021 at 11:13 PM
The state Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a case regarding Dane County's COVID-19 restrictions.
Handgun found in student's locker at East High School; Green Bay schools grades 6-12 to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 20, 2021 at 10:51 PM
Staff at East High School saw a student let another student inside without going through a secure door. Administrators found handgun in a locker
‘We’re in a very dangerous place’ – DHS issues statewide COVID-19 advisory ...
by Bob Hague on December 20, 2021 at 10:28 PM
Wisconsinites are again being urged to take action to slow the spread of COVID-19. Health Services Secretary designee Karen Timberlake on Monday issued a statewide advisory in the face of rising new cases, hospitalizations and deaths. “We each […]
Celebrating a Wisconsin legend: The lessons of Woodruff's Dr. Kate Pelham Newcomb carry on
by Wausau Daily Herald on December 20, 2021 at 10:13 PM
Mild mannered and soft spoken, Dr. Kate Pelham Newcomb became a Wisconsin legend and reality television star in the early 1950s.
Racine Democrat Greta Neubauer elected new Assembly Minority Leader
by Raymond Neupert on December 20, 2021 at 9:15 PM
State Assembly Democrats have picked a new leader. Racine Representative Greta Neubauer will now lead the caucus. Neubauer says Democrats will need to continue to hold to their ideals heading into the next elections. “We are here because we […]
Green Bay Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge to be closed four weeks in January
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 20, 2021 at 8:47 PM
Green Bay Ray Nitschke Bridge, which crosses the Fox River on Main Street downtown, will be closed for work on span locks Jan. 4 until Jan. 31.
