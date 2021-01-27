Wisconsin has decided who's next in line for the COVID-19 vaccine — but they may have to wait until March because of low supply
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
The state health department warned that vaccine may not be available until around March 1.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
International team of scientists identifies new treatment for COVID-19 that appears to be...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 27, 2021 at 3:02 AM
Instead of randomly testing existing drugs or targeting key proteins in the virus, the team focused on human proteins needed by the virus.
-
Wisconsin has decided who's next in line for the COVID-19 vaccine — but they may have...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 27, 2021 at 2:33 AM
Education and child care workers and public-facing essential workers are part of group 1B.
-
Senate passes resolution which would end Evers’ mask order
by Bob Hague on January 27, 2021 at 2:17 AM
The state Senate on Tuesday passed a resolution to end Governor Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate. It was authored by state Senator Steve Nass (R-Whitewater). “We citizens are capable determining what steps are appropriate to take in […]
-
Tommy Thompson: Lawmakers said UW tuition increase would not have GOP support
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 27, 2021 at 2:03 AM
In a panel with the Wisconsin Policy Forum, Tommy Thompson said a plan to lift the UW System's tuition freeze was a battle for another day.
-
Lombardi Avenue closed, WPS customers without power following crash near Lambeau Field in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 27, 2021 at 1:57 AM
Police are asking drivers to avoid Lombardi Avenue Tuesday night as officers are investigating a crash that also caused power outages in the area.
-
Wisconsin Senate votes to end Gov. Tony Evers' statewide face mask mandate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 27, 2021 at 12:10 AM
If the measure passes the Assembly, it could be the first policy change related to the pandemic that the state Legislature has made since April.
-
Ron Johnson joins most of his GOP colleagues in opposing impeachment trial in Senate test...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 26, 2021 at 11:41 PM
The GOP objections to holding a Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump fell short but showed Democrats are likely short of votes to convict him.
-
Grafton pharmacist now faces federal charges for attempts to ruin COVID-19 vaccine
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 26, 2021 at 11:36 PM
The Grafton pharmacist facing a state misdemeanor of trying to ruin COVID-19 vaccines now faces federal charges with possible 10-year sentences.
-
Wisconsin will take in $1.2 billion more than earlier projected, new report estimates
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 26, 2021 at 11:31 PM
Wisconsin is expected to take in $1.2 billion more over three years than earlier projected, according to a report released Tuesday.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.